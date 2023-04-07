Faith Health News Top Stories World News

Pope Francis Misses Good Friday Procession

Pope Francis will on Friday, April 7 miss Good Friday’s late-night procession for the first time since he got elected due to extreme cold weather in Rome.

The 86-year-old who was recently hospitalised with a respiratory infection won’t be able to preside over anticipated Good Friday’s late-night Way of the Cross event.

This was disclosed by the Vatican in a statement issued in the early hour of Friday.

According to the statement, instead of presiding over the torch-lit procession at the Colosseum, he will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.

New Telegraph gathered that he was discharged from a Rome hospital on Saturday following treatment for bronchitis.

The Vatican said at the time that he would carry out the complete Holy Week schedule, including the Way of the Cross procession and Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peters Square.

On Thursday, he presided over Mass in St. Peters Basilica and later washed and dried the feet of a dozen residents of a Rome juvenile prison in a ritual symbolizing humility.

