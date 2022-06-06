News

Pope Francis prays for Owo church victims, Nigeria

Pope Francis has condoled with the victims and their families in the wake of Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church Owaluwa, Owo, Ondo State.

He also prayed for Nigeria while asking that God’s spirit consoles families and victims.

“The pope has learned of the attack on the church in Ondo, Nigeria and the deaths of dozens of worshippers, many children, during the celebration of Pentecost.

“While the details are being clarified, Pope Francis prays for the victims and the country, painfully affected at a time of celebration, and entrusts them both to the Lord so that he may send his spirit to console them,” the pope said in a statement by the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, the Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, said the attack was barbaric and callous.

He said beyond attacks nothing serious has been done to address the state of insecurity and prevent repetition which shows a failing system.

Martins also condoled with Bishop Jude Arogundade, the faithful of Catholic Diocese of Ondo, the people of Ondo State, families of the deceased and injured.

He, however, stated in a release signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu: “We have never had it so bad for our country to be failing in nearly all aspects of her corporate existence. Security is in shambles, the economy has failed the majority of people who are living in extreme poverty, and even the trend in politics gives a lot of concern to the average Nigerian.

“We are living at a time when the fears and anxiety of the citizens are not being satisfactorily addressed by the government. Beyond condemnation of such attacks, we do not see proactive measures being taken to prevent similar attacks. This only points to a failing state that has abdicated all its statutory responsibilities such that non-state actors operate freely and with impunity. What offence did these people commit to deserve this kind of death while worshipping God?

 

