News

Pope Francis says Ukraine conflict ‘war not military operation’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pope Francis on Sunday rejected Russia’s assertion that it is carrying out a “a special military operation” in Ukraine, saying the country was being battered by a war.

“In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery,” the pope said in his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Last Wednesday, Pope Francis asked people around the world to remember Ukrainians in underground shelters seeking protection from bombardments and thanked Poland for taking in the bulk of refugees from the war.

Francis spoke at his weekly general audience on Ash Wednesday, which he has declared a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine.

After addressing Poles, the pope went off script to say that the Polish translator on the stage with him, Father Marek Viktor Gongalo, is Ukrainian.

“His parents are now in underground shelters to protect themselves from the bombs in a place near Kyiv,” the pope said.

“By accompanying him, we accompany all the people who are suffering from the bombings, including his elderly parents and so many other elderly who are in underground shelters defending themselves. Let us remember these people in our hearts.”

Kyiv residents have been sheltering in metro stations and other underground sites at night, there are long lines for fuel, and some products are running out in shops.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Attack on Zulum: Reps caucus insist on sack of Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Following the attack on Brono State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the minority caucus in the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs with immediate effect. In a statement issued Friday and signed by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the group said there is urgent need to effect a […]
News Top Stories

Police: IPOB’s stay-at-home order Yuletide, defected bridge causing Niger Bridge gridlock

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA

The Delta State Police Command has refuted the 117 seconds video clip which went viral on social media that policemen along the Asaba- Onitsha Expressway on the River Niger Bridge, are  responsible for the incessant gridlock on the route.   The command said the admixture of English and Igbo languages voiced by a seemingly frustrated […]
News

JUST IN: Scores of passengers escape death in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as BRT bus bursts into flames   Scores of passengers on Monday morning escaped death in Lagos as a fire gutted a fully loaded BRT bus around Anthony Bus Stop, along Ikorodu Road. Although no life was lost, but  some passengers sustained injuries while to escape from the burning bus.   It was learnt that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica