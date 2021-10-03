Faith

Pope Francis tells Buhari to stop the killing in Nigeria

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comment(0)

Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to find ways to stop the killing of Nigerians across the country following the latest slaughter in Kaduna.

 

He condemned what he described as the senseless killings of Nigerians by suspected Jihadists; and called on the Federal Government to guarantee the safety of all citizens.

 

The Holy Father expressed the prayerful solidarity with Nigerians following last weekend’s killing of over 40 people by armed religious militia in Southern Kaduna during his usual Wednesday General Audience at the Vatican City.

 

He also noted that it was not only in Southern Kaduna that people were being massacred, stressing that everywhere in the country, but Nigerians are also being killed.

 

The Pope said: “I learned with pain the news of the armed attacks that took place last Sunday against the villages of Madamai Abun, in northern Nigeria.

 

“I pray for those who have died, for those who have been injured, and for the entire Nigerian population. I hope that the safety of all citizens in the country will always be guaranteed.”

He urged the Federal Government to provide adequate security for Nigerians in every part of the country. Northern Nigeria has endured several years of violence, with herders and farmers competing for natural resources, while sporadic violence by heavily armed bandits often leads to endless reprisals between communities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Archbishop Kaigama gives kudos to Tiv, Jukun women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has described Tiv and Jukun women as veritable instruments for peace building in a turbulent society.   The Archbishop gave the commendation at a conference for Tiv and Jukun women, which was put together by a nongovernmental organisation, Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management, which […]
Faith

Don’t pick husband on Instagram, social media, Adeboye warns single ladies

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The wife of the General-Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Folu Adeboye, has cautioned singles ladies against searching for a life partner on Instagram or social media. She gave advise while preaching at the 25th annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Thursday, August 19. Her word: ”Those […]
Faith

Lalong to religious leaders: Don’t use pulpits for division, hatred

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has asked religious leaders in the country not to allow their pulpits be used for preaching division and hatred. He advocated for tolerance and religious harmony as a catalyst for peace, security and good governance in Nigeria. Lalong stated this on Thursday during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica