Faith

Pope Francis ‘very distressed’ over Turkey’s Hagia Sophia mosque move

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pope Francis has said he was “very distressed” over Turkey’s decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia back into a mosque.
“My thoughts go to Istanbul. I’m thinking about Hagia Sophia. I am very distressed,” the pontiff said in the Vatican’s first reaction to a decision that has drawn international criticism.
On Saturday the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano carried reaction from various countries to Friday’s decision, without making any comment, reports The Guardian.
A magnet for tourists worldwide, the Hagia Sophia was first constructed as a cathedral in the Christian Byzantine empire but was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.
Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announced on Friday that Muslim prayers would begin on July 24 at the UNESCO world heritage site.
In the past, he has repeatedly called for the building to be redesignated as a mosque, and in 2018 he recited a verse from the Qur’an at Hagia Sophia.
Erdoğan’s announcement came after a court cancelled a 1934 cabinet decision under modern Turkey’s secularising founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to preserve the church-turned-mosque as a museum.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Faith

Ogun Police to religious leaders: Don’t reopen churches, mosques

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta

T he Ogun State Police Command has warned religious leaders against reopening worship centres in defiance of the directive of the state government. The state government, on Friday, suspended its earlier plan to partially reopen churches and mosques in the state, citing increasing rate of community transmission of coronavirus pandemic. Governor Dapo Abiodun had two […]
Faith

PFN commends Nweke, Ogbanna for examplary honesty

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…congratulates Yakubu Pam     T he Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has commended Mr Ikenna Nweke, the Nigerian PhD student in Japan for his exemplary act of honesty in returning to the police a wallet he found containing huge sum of money and then turning down an offer to be compensated for his action […]
Faith

Christian body recommends capital punishment for rapists

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

  T o curb the increasing rate of rape, gender based violence and other forms of human abuse across the country, Christian Media Foundation (CMF), a faith based media organisation, has canvassed capital punishment for offenders.     The Executive Director of the organisation,Gracious Akintayo, stressed that the body condemns the dastardly act, adding that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: