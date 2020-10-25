Pope Francis wants end to #EndSARS unrest

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Pope Francis has appealed to the Nigerian government to ensure an end to the ongoing violence in some parts if the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protests.

The Pope, during the Sunday Angelus at St. Peters Square, Vatican City, expressed concern over the continuing violent clashes which were leading to the loss of lives and properties.

He appealed for social harmony in the promotion of justice and the common good in Nigeria.

From his studio above St Peter’s Square, the Pope said he was “following with particular concern the news that is coming out of Nigeria, the violent clashes between security forces and a number of young people protesting.

“Let us pray to the Lord so that any form of violence might be avoided, in the constant search for social harmony in the promotion of justice and the common good.”

