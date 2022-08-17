Pope: Lalong tenders fresh apology to Catholic Bishops

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has once again tendered his apology to the Catholic Bishops over his recent comment on the Holy Father, Pope Francis. Lalong gave the apology at the opening mass for the 2022 General Assembly of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos yesterday in Jos. Recall that Lalong had recently said that the Pope had approved his appointment as the Director General of the presidential campaign of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC). The comment didn’t go down well with majority of Catholics and Christians alike, who have come out to condemn him. But, Lalong, who was at the event as a special guest of honour, said his recent comment was misconstrue to be a disrespect to the Pope. The governor, who also maintained that he is human and could make mistakes anytime, seek forgiveness from Catholics all over the world over his ‘’imperfection’’.
