News Top Stories

Pope: Lalong tenders fresh apology to Catholic Bishops

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has once again tendered his apology to the Catholic Bishops over his recent comment on the Holy Father, Pope Francis. Lalong gave the apology at the opening mass for the 2022 General Assembly of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos yesterday in Jos. Recall that Lalong had recently said that the Pope had approved his appointment as the Director General of the presidential campaign of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC). The comment didn’t go down well with majority of Catholics and Christians alike, who have come out to condemn him. But, Lalong, who was at the event as a special guest of honour, said his recent comment was misconstrue to be a disrespect to the Pope. The governor, who also maintained that he is human and could make mistakes anytime, seek forgiveness from Catholics all over the world over his ‘’imperfection’’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Troops had 17 encounters with suspected terrorists in June – Military

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The military has said that troops on clearance operations in the North East theatre, had a total of 17 fierce encounters with suspected Boko Haram, and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) elements. It further noted that 75 of the non-state actors (NSAs) were killed during the confrontations, which witnessed […]
News Top Stories

FG begs doctors to stop strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, yesterday appealed to resident doctors to stop their indefinite strike and return to the negotiating table to sort out their grievances with the Federal Government. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday ordered its members to down tools over poor facilities, pay and insurance benefits. […]
News

Covid vaccination centres vandalised in France

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two vaccination centres have been ransacked in France amid protests over the government’s introduction of tougher coronavirus rules. One site in south-east France was vandalised and flooded with fire hoses on Friday night, authorities said. A day later, another clinic in the south-west was partially destroyed in what local media called an arson attack, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica