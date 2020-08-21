News

Pope, Oyetola, others congratulate Catholic Diocese of Osogbo on 25th anniversary

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo Comment(0)

Osun State government yesterday joined the Head of Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, priests and other faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo,to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Church with admonition to the Christian body not to derail from spiritual life and vision for advancement.

Speaking at a Dinner organised in commemoration of the silver jubilee of the church, held at Catholic Bishop House, Oke Ayepe, Osogbo, Governor Gboyega Oyetola assured the church of his continued support at all time. Speaking through his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, the governor commended the leadership of the church under Reverend John Akin Oyetola and the entire church on the anniversary and for working towards the advancement of the church and the gospel of Christ.

“Mr. Governor is reminding you of the call as a church to continue to seek the face of Christ in the face of the present global challenge of ravaging pandemic. He is very proud of you and will continue to support the church,” Alabi said. At the Dinner were the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Diji Akinola and other members of the state executive council Archbishops from various Arch-dioceses of Ibadan, Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode and others within the zone, including notable priests were present at the Dinner organised in commemoration of the Church’s silver jubilee.

In his message to the church, Pope Francis, who was represented by Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Anthonio Guido Filipazzi (Papa Nuncio) commended the leadership of the church under Reverend John Akin Oyetola for working towards advancement of the church and the gospel of Christ. He said: “The Pope is very happy to celebrate with you on this anniversary, and is commending you for the progress and achievement you have recorded as a church within the last 25 years of existence.”

Our Reporters

