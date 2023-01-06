News

Pope praises ‘wise, tender’ Benedict at solemn burial

Pope Francis joined pilgrims in St Peter’s Square to preside over the funeral of his predecessor, who resigned from the papacy in 2013. The dome of St Peter’s basilica at the Vatican was shrouded in mist as the cypress- wood coffin containing Pope Benedict XVI’s body was brought out and placed on the steps. There was applause from the faithful who had gathered for the funeral. Benedict was then interred in a tomb beneath the basilica. Clergy from around the world had come – cardinals in red vestments, nuns and monks in their dark robes. Pope Francis was brought out onto the dais in a wheelchair.

 

