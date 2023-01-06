Pope praises ‘wise, tender’ Benedict at solemn burial

Pope Francis joined pilgrims in St Peter’s Square to preside over the funeral of his predecessor, who resigned from the papacy in 2013. The dome of St Peter’s basilica at the Vatican was shrouded in mist as the cypress- wood coffin containing Pope Benedict XVI’s body was brought out and placed on the steps. There was applause from the faithful who had gathered for the funeral. Benedict was then interred in a tomb beneath the basilica. Clergy from around the world had come – cardinals in red vestments, nuns and monks in their dark robes. Pope Francis was brought out onto the dais in a wheelchair.
Related Articles
Expansion of national grid: FG urges states to remove Right of Way barriers
The Federal Government has urged all the affected states in the country to remove Right of Way barriers in order to fast-track the expansion and strengthening of the national power grid. This call was made by the virtual National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday in Abuja. The Council […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How girlfriend drugged, stabbed Super TV CEO, Ataga, to death in Lagos
More details have emerged about what led to the death of Michael Usifo Ataga on Thursday and who actually killed him. Ataga, the CEO of Super TV and a director with Super, who resided in Banana Island, Lagos, was reported missing on Sunday by concerned friends and family after all efforts to reach him proved […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos to screen 100,000 for breast, cervical cancer annually
As the World Commemorate Year 2022 World Cancer Saturday, the Lagos State Government has made known it plans to screen 100,000 women for breast and cervical cancer annually free of charge. The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye disclosed this at Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area Secretariat, venue of a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)