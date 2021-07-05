News

Pope ‘responds well’ to colon surgery at Rome hospital

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pope Francis has undergone successful surgery to treat a colon problem at a hospital in Rome, the Vatican says.
The 84-year-old “responded well” to the treatment, which was performed under general anaesthetic, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.
It is the first time Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital since his election in 2013, reports the BBC.
Earlier on Sunday, the Argentine pontiff addressed thousands of visitors in St Peter’s Square.
In an earlier statement, the Vatican said Pope Francis was being treated at the Gemelli University Hospital for “symptomatic diverticular stenosis” of the colon.
Diverticular disease is a condition that involves bulges in the wall of the large intestine. This can lead to a narrowing, of the colon.
Symptoms include bloating, recurrent abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits.
The Vatican did not provide further details about the surgery or how long the Pope would remain in hospital.
During his Sunday blessing in St Peter’s Square, the Pope announced that he would go to Slovakia in September after celebrating Mass in Budapest, the capital of neighbouring Hungary.
Born in 1936 in Buenos Aires, Francis lost part of his right lung at the age of 21.
He also suffers from a hip problem and sciatica, which causes pain that radiates from the lower back to the legs.
In 2014, he had to cancel a number of engagements because of a reported stomach ailment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Okwuosa: More S’East governors set to join APC

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

There are strong indications that the remaining governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East and few of the South- South geo-political zones are set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon. This is coming as the APC national leadership is putting the finishing touches aimed at officially zoning the presidential […]
News

Ogun restates commitment to food security, job creation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State government yesterday restated its commitment to ensure food security, wealth and job creation through friendly policies and regular engagement with farmers. The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, said this at a food dialogue organised by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Value-Chain Development Programme (VCDP) yesterday at Kobape, Obafemi […]
News

Nov 27: Oyetola, Aregbesola may hold parallel celebration

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, may hold a parallel celebration come Friday, November 27. Oyetola, who will be two years in office on November 27 has not disclosed the venue of his celebration but political aides belived to be loyal to Aregbesola have vowed to celebrate 10 years of progressives […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica