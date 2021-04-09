Business

Pope to IMF, World Bank: Cut poor countries' debt

Pope Francis has told world financial chiefs that poor countries hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus need to have their debt burden reduced and be given a greater say in global decision making Reuters reported yesterday. In a letter to participants at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank’s annual spring meeting, the Pope said the pandemic had forced the world to come to terms with interrelated socioeconomic, ecological, and political crises.

“The notion of recovery cannot be content to a return to an unequal and unsustainable model of economic and social life, where a tiny minority of the world’s population owns half of its wealth,” the pontiff said in the letter dated April 4. He called for a new “global plan” that “necessarily means giving poorer and less developed nations an effective share in decision-making and facilitating access to the international market.” A spirit of global solidarity “demands at the least a significant reduction in the debt burden of the poorest nations, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” he said.

