News

Pope to parents: Support your children if they are gay

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pope Francis said on Wednesday that parents of gay children should not condemn them but offer them support.

He spoke in unscripted comments at his weekly audience in reference to difficulties that parents can face in raising offspring, reports Reuters.

Those issues included “parents who see different sexual orientations in their children and how to handle this, how to accompany their children, and not hide behind an attitude of condemnation,” Francis said.

He has previously said that gays have a right to be accepted by their families as children and siblings.

He has also said that while the Church cannot accept same-sex marriage it can support civil union laws aimed at giving gay partners joint rights in areas of pensions and health care and inheritance issues.

Last year, the Vatican’s doctrinal office issued a document saying that Catholic priests cannot bless same-sex unions, a ruling that greatly disappointed gay Catholics.

In some countries, such as the United States and Germany, parishes and ministers had begun blessing same-sex unions in lieu of marriage, and there have been calls for bishops to de facto institutionalise these.

Conservatives in the 1.3 billion-member Church have said the pope – who has sent notes of appreciation to priests and nuns who minister to gay Catholics – is giving mixed signals on homosexuality, confusing some of the faithful.

Last month, a Vatican department apologised for “causing pain to the entire LGBTQ community” by removing from its website a link to resource material from a Catholic gay rights advocacy group in preparation for a Vatican meeting in 2023 on the Church’s future direction.

The Church teaches that gays should be treated with respect and that, while same-sex acts are sinful, same-sex tendencies are not.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Again, DSS warns of plans to incite ethno-religious violence 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja For the umpteenth time, the Department of State Services (DSS), has raised the alarm over plans by some unnamed individuals and groups to cause ethno-reoigious crisis in the country. According to the DSS, the aim is to disturb public peace and order, thereby subverting the democratic process. In a statement Wednesday […]
News Top Stories

Blame FG if there’s spike in COVID-19 infections –GMD Chair

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Chairman of Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) in Lagos State, Dr. Dapo Morawo has laid the blame for any spike in COVID-19 in the country squarely at the doorstep of the Federal Government for asking citizens to marry their National Identity Number (NIN) with their telephone lines in such a short time.   Morawo, […]
News

A’Ibom: CoS tasks Works Commissioner, says governor must not fail

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Chief of Staff to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Inyangeyen has stressed that all appointees of the Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration should work together as a team because the governor must not fail. He made the remarks yesterday during the handover ceremony to his successor, Prof. Eno Ibanga, who was appointed as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica