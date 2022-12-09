Business

Popoola elected ASEA executive committee member

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mr Temi Popoola, has been elected to the Executive Committee of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA). ASEA, the continent’s prime association of securities exchanges was established in 1993 with the mandate to develop its members’ markets, promote the capital market business and provide a platform for networking.

At the association’s Annual General Meeting and Conference in Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire on December 7, 2022, Popoola was elected into the executive committee in a process that saw the Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Stock Exchange, Thapelo Tsheole, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Stock Exchange, Pierre Celestine Rwabukumba, also elected as President and Vice President of ASEA respectively. Popoola appreciated the representatives of the member exchanges for their confidence in selecting the committee members and thanked the immediate past president, Dr Edoh Kossi Amenounve, for his service to the association.

“I also appreciate the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Mr Oscar N. Onyema OON, for his support during my election to the committee and his efforts on ASEA’s initiatives during his time as leader of the association. “As the president of ASEA between 2014 and 2018, he championed the initiation and development of the African Exchanges Linkage project which is now being officially launched and will aid the pooling of liquidity across exchanges on the continent.” Popoola added: “ASEA as the premier association of securities exchanges in Africa is tasked with the duties of promoting the capital markets of its members at the global level and foster capital inflows into Africa capital markets.

At NGX, we will continue to collaborate with other ASEA members on the development of our markets, intelligence and data sharing, and join in advocacy efforts. “I am confident that the committee will continue to advance the pan-African agenda, enhance sustainability and capital mobilisation efforts and drive continent-wide financial inclusion for the development of our continent.” It was also the official launch of the AELP, an innovation by ASEA done in partnership with African Development Bank (AfDB) and aimed at facilitating crossborder trading among seven participating Exchanges and select broker firms. According to ASEA, AELP will aggregate live market data from seven stock exchanges representing 2,000 companies with about $1.5 trillion in market capitalisation. It will enable brokers to access information, see market depth and liquidity of the foreign market of interest. AELP’s phased rollout will be funded by a grant from Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Fund (KOAFEC) according to a statement from ASEA. Edoh Kossi Amenounve, ASEA’s outgoing

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Custodian Investment records 14% revenue growth in 2021

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

… declares 50k dividend Custodian Investment Plc has said it recorded a revenue growth of 14 percent in its audited financial performance for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The audited accounts of the group, released recently in Lagos, indicated that gross revenue increased by 14 percent to N85.7 billion and, after adjusting for […]
Business

Naira defies interventions, sustains downward slide

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

The local currency has defied all efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to prop up its value, instead, it has continued to lose value against major global currencies.   As of Friday, May 21, the currency exchanged for N485 against the dollar, thereby losing value by N1 from the previous exchange rate of […]
Business

LCCI opens vista of collaboration with NCRIB

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed its readiness to forge better collaboration with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) in order to open up the organised private sector to the values of insurance.   The President of the Chamber, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, gave the assurance when members of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica