Popular analyst, activist, Fred Nwaozor weds soul mate

Renowned Owerri-based analyst, activist and public commentator, Comrade Fred Nwaozor on Friday, 9th April 2021, graciously walked down the aisle with his soul mate, Lynda Oma. Comrade Nwaozor, who is equally a columnist with the New Telegraph and popularly known as TheMediaAmbassador, is an indigene of Awo-Omamma in Oru-East LGA of Imo State.

In the same vein, the bride, who is now known as Mrs. Lynda Oma Fred-Nwaozor, hails from Umuna, Orlu in Orlu LGA, also in Imo State. The White Wedding, which took place in Owerri as planned, brought together men and women of note from all walks of life in Nigeria and beyond. Consequently, the Thanksgiving Outing held at Assumpta Maria Cathedral, Owerri.

It’s noteworthy that Comrade Nwaozor has remained a notable writer and analyst of over 13 years of experience. His name has hitherto been a household name in the media industry in Nigeria at large. Speaking immediately after the wedding, their Marriage Sponsor, Prof. F. C. Eze, who is the current Vice- Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), described the groom as a rare gem who he had over the years enjoyed his numerous contributions in both humanity and contemporary issues. On his part, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. S.I.J Onwusonye took time to eulogize the male celebrant, thereby wishing the couple a wellfulfilled married life. The New Telegraph family wishes them happy wedlock.

Like this: Like Loading...