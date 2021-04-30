Arts & Entertainments

Popular analyst, activist, Fred Nwaozor weds soul mate

Renowned Owerri-based analyst, activist and public commentator, Comrade Fred Nwaozor on Friday, 9th April 2021, graciously walked down the aisle with his soul mate, Lynda Oma. Comrade Nwaozor, who is equally a columnist with the New Telegraph and popularly known as TheMediaAmbassador, is an indigene of Awo-Omamma in Oru-East LGA of Imo State.

In the same vein, the bride, who is now known as Mrs. Lynda Oma Fred-Nwaozor, hails from Umuna, Orlu in Orlu LGA, also in Imo State. The White Wedding, which took place in Owerri as planned, brought together men and women of note from all walks of life in Nigeria and beyond. Consequently, the Thanksgiving Outing held at Assumpta Maria Cathedral, Owerri.

It’s noteworthy that Comrade Nwaozor has remained a notable writer and analyst of over 13 years of experience. His name has hitherto been a household name in the media industry in Nigeria at large. Speaking immediately after the wedding, their Marriage Sponsor, Prof. F. C. Eze, who is the current Vice- Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), described the groom as a rare gem who he had over the years enjoyed his numerous contributions in both humanity and contemporary issues. On his part, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. S.I.J Onwusonye took time to eulogize the male celebrant, thereby wishing the couple a wellfulfilled married life. The New Telegraph family wishes them happy wedlock.

Our Reporters

Why I wrote ‘Finding Your She Spark’, by Ebbi

Yvonne Ebbi is an Oxford University alumnus, a TEDx Speaker, an author, image consultant and a social intelligence expert with specialty in personal branding, executive presence and business etiquette. She is the Lead Consultant of The Etiquette Place, a corporate finishing school changing the narrative in matters of executive intelligence, best practice and proper public […]
Cardi B shares nude photo of herself on Instagram

American rapper Cardi B accidentally shared a topless photo of herself on social media. She, however, took it down after realising her mistake minutes later although not before many had seen it and saved. The superstar rapper later took to her Twitter page where she explained to her fans about the mistake via voice note. […]
Tonto Dikeh returns to school, says its ‘Best decision I ever made’

Tonto Dikeh, a Nigerian actress, has shared a slew of pictures showing her in what appears to be a school hall, explaining that she had leaned towards education to clinch new levels. She spoke inexplicitly via a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday, writing: “Back to school, best decision I ever made. Leadership flows […]

