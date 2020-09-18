News

Popular Disc Jockey, DJ Neptune, unveils R’n’B talent, Runda

  • Releasesz, collaboration song, ‘Bembe’

Patrick Imohiosen, popularly known as DJ Neptune, a leading brand in the turntable business in Africa, has just discovered a hugely talented R’n’B singer known as Runda.

Runda, who real name is real name is Oluwapelumi Olorunda, began recording music at the age of 15. His first single, ‘Five Can’t Cool’ was released in 2019, with the Agege-born singer having luck smiling on him when the influential DJ and Big Brother Naija co-host bumped into him during a studio session, heard the song and decided to jump on it as a way to help kick start the 20-year old RnB singer’s career.

To match words with action, DJ Neptune has unveiled a new music project from this new kid on the block titled ‘BEMBE’, a love song laced with tremendous amount of melody and a captivating hook.

You would recall that the Big Brother Naija super DJ released a song alongside Mr Eazi and Joeboy earlier in the year.

A song so strong that even the COVID-19 pandemic and national lockdown couldn’t kill its steam, DJ Neptune’s ‘Nobody’ is unarguably one of the highest trending songs across the media space in recent history.

The Edo-born turntable star has never disappointed his fans who are in their millions and no one sees him disappointing with ‘BEMBE’, the new studio effort from Runda which also features him.

 

