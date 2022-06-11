Popular Edo musician, Amb Osayomore Joseph, is dead

A popular Edo State-born musician, Amb Osayomore Joseph has died.

The death of the music maestro was confirmed in a post by the Chairman of COSON, Chief Tony Okoroji on Saturday.

Okoroji said: “I have just learnt of the passing on of the very vibrant and effervescent music maestro with his roots in the ancient Benin kingdom, the great Osayomore Joseph.

“The late ‘Ulele Power King’ as he was known by his many fans was my friend.

“There is no doubt that the unforgettable Osayomore Joseph came, saw and conquered,” Okoroji said.

Until his death, he was a prolific singer and one of Edo’s very proud sons.

He was known for his educational, anti-corruption and government critical lyrics in his native Edo language and Pidgin English.

