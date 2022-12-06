Metro & Crime

Popular gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, for burial December 15

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The family of late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has released his funeral arrangements which will kick off on December 13 with a farewell praise party  and industry tributes.

The singer, who was said to have died in his sleep on November 25, was a popular music figure in Nigeria and outside the country. According to a release by the family, a service of songs would hold at House On Rock Church on December 14 while his interment would follow on Thursday December 15.

The family stated that the interment session would only be observed strictly by close family members. The funeral will be rounded off with an outing service on Sunday, December 18 at Logic Church in Lekki, Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Brother shoots brother to death testing efficacy of gunshot charm

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin 

A 12-year-old boy, Yusuf Abubakar, has been shot dead by his own elder brother, Abubakar Abubakar, while testing the efficacy of their newly procured gunshot protective charm in Dutse Gogo community via Kaiama in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. The ugly incident, according to a statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police […]
Metro & Crime

Imo Police kill master minds of attack on Command HQ, Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…recover AK-47 rifles, ammunition Police in have killed two suspected hoodlums who allegedly planned the attack the Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre in Owerri, Imo state. The suspects, who were identified as Uchenna Elendu and Eli Osinachi they were killed on Monday, at about 6:20pm, when detectives from the command carried out a well coordinated […]
Metro & Crime

Flood: Sani Bello orders demolition of structures on waterways

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has ordered the demolition of all structures built on waterways across the state owing to the havoc caused by flooding that claimed a number of lives last week. This is following last Saturday’s flood disaster in Suleja Local Government Area which claimed 13 lives leaving many others still missing. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica