Popular gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, for burial December 15

The family of late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has released his funeral arrangements which will kick off on December 13 with a farewell praise party and industry tributes.

The singer, who was said to have died in his sleep on November 25, was a popular music figure in Nigeria and outside the country. According to a release by the family, a service of songs would hold at House On Rock Church on December 14 while his interment would follow on Thursday December 15.

The family stated that the interment session would only be observed strictly by close family members. The funeral will be rounded off with an outing service on Sunday, December 18 at Logic Church in Lekki, Lagos.

