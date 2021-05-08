Arts & Entertainments

Popular guitarist dies while performing during praise and worship session in church

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A man has taken to Facebook to share the sad news of how a popular guitarist known as Ray Jay Maya died during a praise and worship session in church. According to the man identified on Facebook as Jackson Smoozy SFB, he disclosed that Ray Jay wasn’t sick before his sudden death.

Rather, it was confirmed that he died during a praise and worship session. According to a Facebook post shared on Thursday: “He wasn’t sick. His mum said he has gone to be with the Lord that God has called him, that he died on the altar while worshipping God, that the way he played yesterday (The Bass Guitar) he has never played like that before that he Knelt down worshipping and later lay down till after the worship everyone was up but he was still there before they came to raise him up and found out he’s gone 2 rest with the Lord. RIP bro.” Condolences have since been pouring from social media friends to the deceased family as he is a well-known guitarist particularly on Facebook.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

CHIMEZIE IMO: I took night buses from Bauchi to Lagos for acting auditions

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU

Chimezie Imo, most known for his outstanding portrayal of the titular role in the 2019 film, ‘Nimbe: The Movie,’a film on drug trafficking and abuse, shared with ROSEMARY NWOSU, the story of his journey into Nollywood and the excitement of getting nominated at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for Best Young Actor. Excerpts…     […]
Arts & Entertainments

Pupil tops Twitter trends after breaking school rules

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a primary school pupil moved from one line to another after she was called out for all offences in school. The video showed that the primary school pupil identified as Bridget Bema was apparently guilty of breaking all the rules in her school. The […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ebuka: My daughter speaks 4 languages at 3

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Popular media personality and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has taken to social media to brag about the ‘genius’ of his threeyear- old daughter. He made an interesting revelation about the little one in a post shared on his verified Twitter handle. Ebuka while responding to a post about Princess Charlotte’s being able […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica