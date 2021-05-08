Popular guitarist dies while performing during praise and worship session in church

A man has taken to Facebook to share the sad news of how a popular guitarist known as Ray Jay Maya died during a praise and worship session in church. According to the man identified on Facebook as Jackson Smoozy SFB, he disclosed that Ray Jay wasn’t sick before his sudden death.

Rather, it was confirmed that he died during a praise and worship session. According to a Facebook post shared on Thursday: “He wasn’t sick. His mum said he has gone to be with the Lord that God has called him, that he died on the altar while worshipping God, that the way he played yesterday (The Bass Guitar) he has never played like that before that he Knelt down worshipping and later lay down till after the worship everyone was up but he was still there before they came to raise him up and found out he’s gone 2 rest with the Lord. RIP bro.” Condolences have since been pouring from social media friends to the deceased family as he is a well-known guitarist particularly on Facebook.

