Popular Ibadan radio presenter shot dead

The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the murder of a popular Ibadan, Oyo State Radio Presenter, Titus Badejo, by gunmen.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a text message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan.
NAN learnt that Badejo, a former presenter with Naija FM, Ibadan, was murdered by gunmen on Saturday outside Club 407 in Oluyole area of Ibadan at about 11:30pm.
The PPRO said investigations were ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and apprehend the assailants.
Osifeso said: “At about 0730hrs, Sunday 20th June 2021, One Damilola Afolabi ‘m’, Manager, at Club 407, Oluyole Ibadan, reported at the Oluyole Divisional Police Headquarters that on Saturday, 19th June, 2021, one Titus Badejo, Journalist and freelance disc jockey with the club, was shot outside the club’s premises by unknown assailants.
“However, comprehensive investigations are in top gear to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend the assailants. Verifiable updates would be provided soonest.”
A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the deceased, popularly called ‘Eja nla’, meaning Big fish in English, had been at the club with friends since 9pm.
The source added: “When he was leaving with his friends in his car around 11:30pm, two masked men on a motorcycle suddenly stopped his car, wielding a gun and asked all of them to lie down.
“He was the only one shot by the gunmen, who left immediately without taking anything or touching the other occupants of the car.”
His corpse had since been deposited at the morgue of Adeoyo Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan.

