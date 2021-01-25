News

Popular Ibadan socialite, Gatuso, shot dead by armed robbers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A popular Ibadan socialite, Olaleye Ajibola (a.k.a Gatuso) was on Saturday evening killed by some suspected armed robbers at the Iyaganku area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

 

He was shot at a popular hotel located inside NTC premises when he innocently ran into them after their robbery operation.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the late socialite arrived at the hotel when the robbers were about leaving the premises after their operation.

 

Guests, members of staff and other people at the hotel had earlier lost their valuables during the robbery incident as the robbers successfully raided the hotel without any hitch.

 

It was learnt that Gatuso entered the hotel and was making a call when the robbers sighted him and shot him at a close range believing he was calling the police.

 

Reaction gathered from the police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi was that investigation had already begun yo unravel the brains behind the dastardly act.

