Popular Ijaw musician to youths: Exhibit spirit of hard work

A popular Ijaw music artist, Mike Ayibakuro Boukoru, has charged young people and his fans to be hard working in order to develop their God given talents.

Boukoru popularly called Me Mike who gave the charge in Yenogoa, revealed that he was using his songs to campaign against societal ills and to ensure that young people in the Niger Delta region live a better life and ensure a crime free society.

The Bayelsa born musician from Akassa Kingdom, Brass Local Government Area, said that his music was also aimed at encouraging young people to develop their talents and create fun in the South South region. Mike, a trained marine engineer, said having had a musical background from the family, he was inspired to motivate and discourage societal ills among young people.

He said that his newly released music titled ‘Blessing’ is to awaken in young people the consciousness that God has blessed them with special talents and gifts adding that they only need to develop it instead of indulging in antisocial activities.

He stated that about 36 tracks he had already impacted in the lives of Niger Delta youths and the well-being of the society at large. He said his focus is to make a better society with his songs and make fame like other popular musicians.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...