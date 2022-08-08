Arts & Entertainments

Popular Nigeria singer, Kizz Daniel, arrested in Tanzania

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Popular Nigeria singer, Kizz Daniel, has been arrested In Tanzania.

The Buga crooner was seen in a video as he was been picked up and walked into a police van in the capital city.

Sources say, Kizz who was arrested for breach of contract will be charged to court according to the country’s law.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I wanted to be a medical doctor, arts found me – Ohiri-Oletubo

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Debbie Ohiri-Oletubo is an international performing artiste with over a decade experience. She’s a trained folk singer, vocal coach, and chanter. She has worked on many ground breaking film and theatre productions. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her passion for folksongs, career, challenges and other issues Beyond the face and person […]
Arts & Entertainments

Big Wiz to round up 2021 with live performance at Vibes on the Beach concert

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Essence crooner and multiple awards winning artist, Wizkid Ayo Balogun, now known as Big Wiz, will be performing his final live concert for the year at Landmark Beach on December 30th. The singer-songwriter who has been on world tour for his Made in Lagos album is set to return to Nigeria to take on the […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19 hits UK cinema admissions hard

Posted on Author Reporter

*On course to be lowest since records began UK cinema admissions are set to hit their lowest level since records began almost a century ago, with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic wiping almost £1bn from box office sales. When the final ticket stubs are counted at the end of the year, it is expected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica