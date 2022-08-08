Popular Nigeria singer, Kizz Daniel, arrested in Tanzania

Popular Nigeria singer, Kizz Daniel, has been arrested In Tanzania.

The Buga crooner was seen in a video as he was been picked up and walked into a police van in the capital city.

Sources say, Kizz who was arrested for breach of contract will be charged to court according to the country’s law.

