Popular Nigerian singer arrested for ‘kidnapping’ police officer in Lagos

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Zamani aka Ice Prince, has been arrested for allegedly abducting and assaulting a police officer in Lagos.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on Twitter wrote: ”At 3am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station.

“He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”

Community agog as Onojie installs prominent indigene as Akoamen of Ohordua

It was time of celebration and rejoicing in Ohordua, Esan South East Local Government of Edo State during the Easter weekend when the king of the town, His Royal Majesty, Stephen Oribhabor Ailuogierio 1, honoured a prominent indigene of the community and businessman, Fred Idehenre, with the traditional title of the Akoamhen of Ohordua.   […]
Sit-at-home: Angry Abia govt warns hoodlums, unveils measures to tackle situation

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba   Abia State government on Monday described the lingering sit-at-home reportedly endorsed and illegally enforced by a group of hoodlums hiding under the identity of agitators in the southeast region to cause chaos in the state as unacceptable. “The state government states categorically that it is unacceptable to allow any individual or […]
Insecurity: Cleric expresses fears over implementation of gov’s Executive Order in Ondo

President of the Unification of Leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim Church Christ’s Church International, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton has raised fears over the implementation of the executive order making CCTV cameras compulsory in public places in the state. Ademisokun-Turton, who is the founder of Success Gate C&S Onibode, said electricity among others would make implementation of […]

