Popularisloud shares stunning visuals for latest single ‘Cash’

Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Christopher Ugochukwu Godstime better known as Popularisloud has released visuals to his latest groovy single ‘Cash’ produced by SYK.

Popularisloud surprised his fans via his Instagram when he broke the news of his new video release shot by UnlimitedLA on his birthday 10th of February when he turned 23 years old.

On what inspired the new single ‘Cash’, he said “I had to do something different for my people, it talks about money, party, happiness and also has some few lessons about life in it”, said Popularisloud.

Speaking on his style of music, he said “My songs are always filled with positive messages, messages filled with wisdom and knowledge, I want to reach out to the youth and everybody going through tough times, and make them understand that there’s always hope and better days are ahead, I want people to be happy listening to my music”, he said.

Popularisloud who describes his genre of music as Afrobeats hinting on forthcoming projects said “I’ll be dropping an album this year, so expect more fire from me, more singles too, I’ll be giving them back to back”, he said.

