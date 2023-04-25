Population Commission Assures Nigerians Of Server, Data Safety

The National Population Commission (NPC) has reassured the public of the safety of its server and data as they prepare for the 2023 Population and Housing Census. Dr Isiaka Yahaya, Director of the Public Affairs Department (PAD) said this in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a staff of the Com- mission and Comptroller of Chanchaga LGA, Niger State, Mr Sanusi Maigida, had earlier claimed that the NPC server was hacked. Maigida had cited this development as the reason for the postponement of the LGA-level training of the Supervisors and Enumerators for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Yahaya, who reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to a credible and acceptable census, said its server was not hacked. The public affairs department boss described as false and misleading the information on hacking of the commission’s server. He said: “We wish to assure the public that the security of the data for the 2023 Population and Housing Census is absolutely guaranteed.

“The commission is committed to upholding the highest standards of data protection and maintaining the trust placed in us by the Nigerian population,” he said. Yahaya explained that the commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Na- sir Kwarra’s visit to the United Nations was to attend the 56th Session of the United Nations Commission on Population and Development was to the benefit of the country.

He said the chairman also presented Nigeria’s statement on ‘Population and Development’ at the global event and has since returned to the country ahead of preparations for the first digital Census in Nigeria.