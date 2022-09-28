Population Devt: Diri makes case for additional LGs for Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday, called for the creation of more local governments for the state. He noted that he was deeply concerned that the state was still having only eight local governments currently. The governor stated that the state had grown beyond the current structure of eight local government areas, noting that, the projected population of Yenagoa, the state capital, points to the fact that the state’s population was misrepresented. Speaking in Yenagoa, during a stakeholders’ summit on the 2023 population and housing census, Diri said the state was under represented at the national assembly with only five members.

He said: “The state has grown beyond the current structure of eight local government areas. “For instance, the projected population of Yenagoa, the state capital, points to the fact that the state’s population was misrepresented. “We are under-represented in the house of representatives with only five members. And the current projected population of Yenagoa points to these facts. “Due to our exponential growth and contributions to the national economy from our oil resources, we deserve more federal presence. “By the 2006 census figures, Bayelsa had a population of 1,704,515. That figure was not correct.”

