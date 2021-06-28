Population explosion: Nigeria may be third largest country by 2050 – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday raised the alarm that Nigeria’s population was becoming a liability due to its poor management, insisting that, unless something urgent is done, Nigeria may become the third most populated country in the world by 2050.

Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during a mentoring session with students of some selected schools across the country, tagged “raising the next wave of innovative leaders through entrepreneurship”.

The former President expressed worry over Nigeria’s poor management of her population and called for nationwide awareness campaigns on the need for Nigerians to embrace family planning.

Obasanjo, therefore called for better population management in the face of the geometric population explosion without a corresponding socio-economic development, a situation which he said had slowed down national development.

The former President while fielding questions from the students on mentorship, highlighted: service to fatherland, integrity, loyalty and good moral standing as some of the virtues that could sustain them in their chosen careers in life. His words: “When COVID- 19 struck, I decided to take the vaccine. I was worried that it would be like Ebola, but thank God it has not been as devastating as Ebola.

“We have moved from 120 million to over 200 million. We have added the population of France to our population and if we continue the way we are going, by the year 2050 we will be the third most populated country in the world.

“If we still continue, by the year 3000, we would be the most populous country in the world. “What are we going to do to handle that, how are we going to handle that population?

If we do not start getting it right now, we will not get it right by the year 2030.”

The former president, however, said population could either be an asset or a liability. Earlier, Chairman, Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship, Nigeria, Agwu Amogu said, the event was aimed at tackling some myriads of challenges facing the country such as terrorism, banditry, high poverty rate and dangerous level of youth unemployment.

