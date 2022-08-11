News

Population: Nigeria’ll rank third largest in the world by 2050

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has projected that Nigeria’s population would rank third largest in the world by 2050 after China and India.

This came as he assured that the 2023 Census would produce new demographic and socio-economic data for national planning.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the deployment of digital technology in the 2023 National Population and Housing Census would ensure effectiveness and more accuracy in the figures.

Speaking at the national stakeholders’ summit on the 2023 Population and Housing Census held at the State House, Buhari said a “reliable, credible, acceptable and successful census’’ would help the government in planning purposes for development, especially in bolstering the social security programme that targets more vulnerable Nigerians”.

Lamenting the nation’s inability to conduct a population census in the last 16 years with the vacuum created, the President said it has become imperative for the nation to conduct a fresh census to set fresh records.

“Population is a critical factor in a nation’s efforts toward achieving sustainable development. People are both the agents and beneficiaries of the development process. Knowledge of the national population in terms of size, distribution and socio-economic characteristics is required for planning purposes. This, therefore, makes the conduct of census an essential governance activity.

“With a projected population of 216,783,381, Nigeria is the sixth most populous country in the world and the most populous country on the African continent. Due to the rapidly growing nature of the population and large proportion of the youthful population, Nigeria is also projected to be the third most populous country in the World by the year 2050 after India and China,’’ he said.

 

Our Reporters

