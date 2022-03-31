News

Population policy targets zero maternal deaths, GBV by 2030

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The revised national policy on population for sustainable development recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to gradually reduce the rate of mortality to zero per cent and equally reduce Nigeria’s population growth to two per cent by 2030, the National Population Commission (NPC) has said. In a presentation at a workshop organised for journalists in collaboration with Africa Budget Network (AHBN) in Abuja, Chairman NPC, Nasir Kwarra, who solicited the support of the media, said a well-organised and sustained engagement with the media was key to informing, educating and enlightening the public with quality and targeted family planning messages.

While stating that funds for implementation of the policy would be mobilised from state and non-state actors, Kwarra urged the media to always follow the money to ensure adequate finances were provided for critical areas such as health, education, social welfare, family planning or management commodities, as well as monies for media campaign and advocates.

He said: “The key targets are centered on reducing the rate of population growth through fertility and mortality decline to fast track demographic transition; to achieve a reduction of the national annual population growth rate to two per cent by 2030, achieve reduction in the total fertility rate from the current 5.3 to 4.0 by 2030.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Childhood trauma can trigger early biological ageing

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) said traumatic experiences in childhood could accelerate biological signs of ageing. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Psychological Bulletin’. According to the researchers, early puberty, rapid cellular ageing, and structural brain changes could all be linked specifically to violent childhood trauma, but not […]
News

Lagos moves against flood in Fish Farm Estate

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has commenced construction of a one-kilometer drainage system within the premises of the Ikorodu Fish Farm Estate in Odogunyan area of the state with a view to tackling perennial flooding in the estate.   Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this during an inspection tour of the Farm Estate […]
News

Makinde commiserates with Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland over wife’s death

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterdaycommiserated with the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Daud Akinola, popularly known as De-Damak, who lost his wife, Alhaja Funke, to the cold hands of death. The wife of the revered Islamic leader was said to have died of high blood pressure (HBP) on Tuesday night. The Personal Assistant to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica