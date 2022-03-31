Population policy targets zero maternal deaths, GBV by 2030

The revised national policy on population for sustainable development recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to gradually reduce the rate of mortality to zero per cent and equally reduce Nigeria’s population growth to two per cent by 2030, the National Population Commission (NPC) has said. In a presentation at a workshop organised for journalists in collaboration with Africa Budget Network (AHBN) in Abuja, Chairman NPC, Nasir Kwarra, who solicited the support of the media, said a well-organised and sustained engagement with the media was key to informing, educating and enlightening the public with quality and targeted family planning messages.

While stating that funds for implementation of the policy would be mobilised from state and non-state actors, Kwarra urged the media to always follow the money to ensure adequate finances were provided for critical areas such as health, education, social welfare, family planning or management commodities, as well as monies for media campaign and advocates.

He said: “The key targets are centered on reducing the rate of population growth through fertility and mortality decline to fast track demographic transition; to achieve a reduction of the national annual population growth rate to two per cent by 2030, achieve reduction in the total fertility rate from the current 5.3 to 4.0 by 2030.”

