Pornography increases risk of erectile dysfunction

Scientists in Belgium, Denmark and the United Kingdom (UK) have shown that the amount of pornography a man watches was linked to worse erectile function.

According to a new study presented at the European Association of Urology (EAU) virtual Congress, watching porn was also associated with greater dissatisfaction with “normal” sex.

Only 65 per cent of respondents in the study rated sex with a partner to be more stimulating than porn, the ‘Medical Xpress’ reported.

Consequently, the researchers advised that doctors dealing with erectile dysfunction should also be asking their patients about watching pornography.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to get or keep an erection firm enough to have sexual intercourse. It’s sometimes referred to as impotence, although this term is now used less often. Occasional ED isn’t uncommon. Many men experience it during times of stress.

The ‘Medical Xpress’ reported that 3,267 men replied to the 118 questions, answering questions about masturbation, frequency of porn watching, and sexual activity with partners.

Head researcher Professor Gunter de Win of the University of Antwerp and University Hospital Antwerp in Belgium said, “In our sample, men watch quite a lot of porn, on average around 70 minutes per week, normally for between five and 15 minutes per time, with obviously some watching very little and some watching much, much more.”

They also found that around 23 per cent of men under 35 who responded to the survey had some level of erectile dysfunction when having sex with a partner. Professor de Win said, “This figure was higher than we expected. We found that there was a highly significant relationship between time spent watching porn and increasing difficulty with erectile function with a partner, as indicated by the erectile function and sexual health scores.

People who watch more porn also scored high on porn addiction scales, the study found.

He continued, “We found that 90 per cent of men fast-forward to watch the most arousing pornographic scenes. There’s no doubt that porn conditions the way we view sex; in our survey, only 65 per cent of men felt that sex with a partner was more exciting than watching porn.

In addition, 20 per cent felt that they needed to watch more extreme porn to get the same level of arousal as previously.

Previous studie highlighted that porn may have both positive and negative effects, and could, for example, be used as an aid in the treatment of sexual dysfunctions.

