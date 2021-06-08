Port access: ‘NPA’s security outfit, police have 30 extortion points

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that some security agents have created over 30 extortion illegal toll points where truckers seeking access in and out of the ports are being extorted.

NPA’s acting Managing Director, Mr. Muhammed Bello-Koko, disclosed this at a meeting with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos House in Marina Lagos. Bello-Koko stressed that NPA had been inundated with complaints of extortions from truckers, especially by security operatives, including the military, police and NPA security, demanding money from drivers before accessing the ports.

He stressed the need to adopt stronger measures to curb corrupt practices and alleged extortion of truck drivers by traffic and security operatives along the Lagos Ports corridor. According to him, security officials were frustrating the authority’s electronic call-up system for trucks, thereby impeding free flow of traffic to the ports.

The authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija, said in a statement that the ugly practice was a major disincentive to the smooth implementation of the truck callup system.

Lamenting, Bello-Koko said that it had been alleged that no less than 30 toll-points had sprung up around the Apapa and Tin Can Port, where bribes are being collected before trucks are allowed into the port. Bello-Koko said: “One of the complaints of the truckers has to do with extortion by security operatives, the Army, the police, the Nigerian Navy and even NPA security staff.

This is one of the areas we require the intervention of the government, in this case the Lagos State Government, because we have police officers deployed from the state command who are allegedly involved in this.

“We have stakeholders like Dangote and others who have factories within the Port and each of them may need to bring in about 300 trucks daily, but it has to be done in such a way that their operations do not affect the need of other port users to send in their trucks or exporters to send in and bring their trucks out freely.”

Speaking at the meeting, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured that the state would work closely with the NPA in ensuring that that truck call-up system is successful and the nation’s economy benefits optimally. Sanwo-Olu called on all port users to be alert to their responsibilities in putting an end to the gridlock in Apapa.

He said there was a need for port service providers, security agencies and NPA to adhere to their standard operating procedures as well as invest in the needed infrastructure which would galvanise the “Eto” system to heightened performance

