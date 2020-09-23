Port activities face challenges despite FG’s measures

Notwithstanding measures introduced to address challenges at the port, the impact of coronavirus pandemic and imposition of surcharges by foreign liners have continued to affect the maritime industry, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The maritime industry is yet to feel the impact of new decisions aimed at sustaining the port economy for the next one year since the beginning of the third quarter under the proposed Economic Sustainability Plans (ESP).

Under the plan, the Federal Government has cut its external financing on imports by $9.5billion (17.93 per cent) from $53billion to $43.5billion. Also, the proposed $67.4billion export spending has been reduced to $37.3billion or 55.34 per cent in the pre-COVID 19.

The problem faced by the industry in first period of the quarter was brought by foreign multinational shipping lines under the umbrella of European Community Ship Owners Association (ECSA) to weaken Nigerian port businesses with surcharges top maritime issues in the third quarter of the year.

Other matters currently being experienced include congestion, abolition of movement of containers by barges, seafarer welfare, inter agencies collaboration, over-invoicing, transfer pricing, handling charges and congestions inside outside the ports.

For instance, major importers such as the Manufacturers Association (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents and National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and other groups team up to oppose Peak Season Surcharges (PSS) raised on Nigeria boundcargoes by shipping lines from $150 and $200 to over 400 per cent.

The port stakeholders said that if urgent steps were not taken to resist the tariff, Nigerian economy would be crippled.

Shippers’ Council

Worried by the economic implication the surcharge would have on Nigerian economy, the port economic regulator, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) said that the new tariff was a spike, which has the ability to cripple a fragile economy like Nigeria, noting that the step taken by the liners was not transparent as it was not negotiated with Nigerian importers.

Its Executive Secretary of NSC, Hassan Bello, feared that the economy would be hugely affected when the country was still grappling with the effects of Covid-19 pandemic. Because of the resistance Maersk Line and three other lines withdrew from their surcharges.

NPA

Similarly, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, also expressed disappointment about the charges, saying that it would affect efficiency and turnaround of ships at the seaports.

However to further boost port efficiency, security and make the eastern ports attractive for business, the authority took a step to deploy equipment worth over $30 million to Onne Port, Rivers State. Its General Manager Corpo-rate and Strategy, Mr Adams Jatto said that pilot cutters, tug boats and more offshore patrol boats, would be deployed to make it attractive and stem the cycle of criminalities within and around the port.

NIMASA

Worried by the huge number of wrecks and derelicts impeding navigation and economic loss on Nigerian waterways, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) jointly agreed in the period to allow the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) remove all wrecks littering the nation’s water channels.

Also, the agency directed all duly registered stevedoring companies with operational areas allotted by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to resume operation. It also mandated the stevedores to provide adequate insurance cover for health, personal injury, loss of earnings, and compensation, relating to any incident affecting dockworkers.

NIWA

In August, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority declared that it would punish erring boat operators, who abuse safety measures put in place to guide their operations.

For instance, the Managing Director of the authority, Dr George Moghalu, said that non-compliance to rules and regulations would be punished, noting that the sanctions had become necessary in view of the recent avoidable boat mishaps in Lagos and Benue states, which claimed the lives of innocent passengers.

Customs agents

Plans by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to eliminate incidences of over-invoicing, transfer pricing, double handling charges and avoidable costs through the third-party arrangements in Form-M was opposed by customs agents, who said that the CBN step was a decoy to bring pre-shipment inspection through the backdoor to the Nigerian ports and borders.

Customs

In spite of the warnings by both Senate and House of Representatives Committees, who held public hearings to investigate the reliability of customs modernisation contract, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved a 20-year contract to a foreign firm, Messrs E-Customs HC Project Limited under Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The defender of the project explained that the project would cost $3.1billion and yield $176 billion revenue for government.

Maritime academy

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) said that the constraints of decay in training facilities, employment of unqualified lecturers as well as other irregularities such as over-crowded hostel rooms, poor library facilities, dearth of teaching aids and relevant books of reference had been overcome.

The Rector of the academy, Commodore Daniel Effedua (rtd), said that MAN had been able to train over 8,000 Nigerian professionals who were already deployed in the maritime industry.

Last line

Government should create positive policy that would drive the maritime industry at a time the economy of the country has been grossly affected the coronavirus pandemic.

