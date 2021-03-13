Arts & Entertainments

Port authorities nab four Nigerians hiding on rudder of a ship

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Lagos Port authorities arrested four Nigerians hiding on a dangerous section of a cargo ship in an attempt to follow it to Spain. The middle-aged stowaways were caught hiding at the rudder of a ship – the ship’s steering system close to the huge engine blades that move it. In the video making rounds online since it was shared on Thursday morning, a voice could be heard saying that the incident occurred at the Lagos anchorage unit.

Commenting on the viral video on Facebook, a sailor, Simon Adekun noted that, “this is in fact one of the riskiest means of travel as the freezing breeze of the sea alone is enough to leave them dead in few days, for a journey that may take months to reach Spain.”

