Port challenges alter Nigeria's GDP by $14.2bn

Cargo diversions to neighbouring countries and high demurrage charges at the seaports have negatively Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) negatively by $14.2 billion. Other factors which cause setback to the economy at the port include slow cargo delivery, incessant delays and loss of revenue by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). According to African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC) Practitioners, the congestion at the port was a common phenomenon in several ports and container terminals of the world which many times triggered by one-off events.

In a communique issue at its maiden supply chain round table this year, the supply chain practitioners noted that the hydra- headed challenges entail a detailed review in order to proffer a multi-faceted solutions. Speaking on the theme: Port Congestion: ‘Implications for Nigeria’s Competitiveness,’ the group said that financial cost of accumulated delays of trucks had constituted about 40 per cent of the total cost borne at the port, adding that the ENDSARS protest of October 20, 2020, led to backlog of trucks and import laden containers at the Tincan port.

They noted that the problems had made the cost of moving one Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit of container from Tincan Port to Mile-2 by truck to skyrocket to N1. 5million. The group also listed other challenges at the port to include: indiscipline among truckers, weak technology application, non-implementation of 24-hour port operations, manual cargo examination by Customs, low capacity utilisation by terminals, congestion emanating from public holidays, short working hours, congestion of trucks within the port and cargo congestion at terminal due to trade imbalance, Others challenges are congestion of cargoes at storage yards and sheds, vessel congestion resulting from inadequate port facilities, too many customs desk and 100 per cent physical examination of goods as against international best practice, lack of scanners, corrupt officials, dishonest importers, clearing agents and corrupt port and security officials.

They stressed that the Lagos logistics ring spanning through Apapa-Iganmu-Orile-Mile 2-Tincan-Apapa houses the two Lagos ports, about twenty-seven tank farms, other off-dock terminals, manufacturing and logistics facilities, adding that the logistics ring had capacity to handle only 2,400 trucks and tankers daily, instead of the 7,000 trucks moving around the ring daily. According to ACSC: “Additionally, there are two major cost elements at the port namely; financial cost of services and taxes at the port, which include, statutory payments to terminal operators, shipping line, duties and taxes, and the financial cost of accumulated delays, which constitute about 40per cent of the total cost borne at the port. This was referenced from the fall-out of a recent port consultative council meeting.”

On the implications of congestion at the port on the economy and business environment, the operators said that the financial cost of accumulated delays was unfair, saying that the port problems were caused by the importers, who bear the brunt of inefficiencies, high shipping and terminal charges, high insurance premium on vessels and cargo rollover. They stressed that the astronomical increase in transport cost had paralysed industrial activities around Apapa by lowering capacity utilisation and incessant inventory delays. The group noted that the country had lost its investment appeal in the global community because of poor ease of doing business ranking and loss of economic activities to neighboring countries, noting that it took an average of 10 to 20 days to clear a container from Apapa/Tincan ports and another 20 days to move the container out of the port.

