Port congestion, strike loom over extortions by shipping companies

Freight forwarders operating at Lagos ports have served notice of withdrawal of their services to protest unbridled extortions and high handedness by shipping companies. It was learnt that the notice of withdrawal may lead to congestion at the seaports if urgent action is not taken by the government.

In the notice of service withdrawal signed by Alhaji Tanko Ibrahim, the National Coordinator, 100 per cent Compliance team of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), the Customs brokers complained of litany of operational breaches and extortionist behavior of the shipping companies. These include depletion of container deposit refunds, undue debits on equipment detention which brings the Customs brokers into collision course with their transporters and principals.

He explained: “The shipping companies engage in unnecessary extortions of our transporters up to N150, 000 before dropping empty containers which is then passed back to us before returning our container cards. “We are also being subjected to incessant network issues which lead to inability to raise invoices and transmit TDOs to which we lose not less than N10million per day. The shipping companies also engage in deceitful demand of opening of importer account/ extortions before releasing invoice.” Ibrahim said that freight forwarders lost N50 million daily to willfully transfer of containers against the wish, consent or approval of consignees, adding that they were also being subjected to illegal transfer charges against the directives of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

