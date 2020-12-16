Port corruption index rattles FG

Bothered by the ranking of Nigeria in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International, a new solution has been developed by the Federal Government to address vulnerabilities in the port system, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

As cargo evacuation is being hampered by multiple toll points mounted by security operatives including men of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) security department, Nigeria Police Force and officials of the Presidential Task Team on Apapa gridlock, government has launched Process Manual on Port Operations (PMPO).

It is to stand as one of the key indicators for the effective implementation of Executive Order 01 to promote transparency, efficiency and facilitation of ease of doing business in the port industry.

The manual

The manual was developed by stakeholders led by the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reform (TUGAR), an arm in the presidency, to address operational gaps as well as improve transparency and accountability in the system.

Issue

Prior to this new step, several measures had been taken to address the problem of cargo evacuation but corrupt practices have not made them to work.

For instance, the manual call up system and ban of rickety vehicles by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) rather fueled corruption.

Stakeholders said that traffic control officials remained the major cause of the unending gridlock along the Apapa-Oshodi road, as those deployed to manage traffic extort various sums of money from truck operators, ranging from N100, 000 to N250, 000 before they are allowed into the port.

Specifically, they accused NPA security, police and the Presidential Task Team on Apapa gridlock of massive extortion.

At the Tin Can Island Port, for instance, they noted that there were more than four road blocks between first and second gates jointly set up by the various security operatives, where each trucker is expected to part with money before being allowed access into the port.

A trucker, Kabiru Inuwa, said that the organised extortion ranged between N70,000 and N200,000 per truck at the port gate, saying that the situation had adversely affected port operation as cargo delivery has been considerably slowed down.

This, it was gathered, had also led to sudden rise in haulage and shipping cost, thereby fueling inflation in the country.

He explained that the huge sum of money paid as bribes before trucks are granted access into the port was responsible for the high cost of moving containers out of the port, saying drivers were force to inflate the amount so that they would regain their hardship and man hour loss on the road.

Effect

Inuwa said: “We charge between N1.1 million and N1.2 million per truck as against N100,000 to move our containers out of the port. The cheapest truck you can get to hire is N1 million. We have never experienced it this way before.”

Also, an executive member of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Sanni Bala, explained that the huge money paid to the security operatives depended on the bargaining power of the truck driver before he could be allowed into the port.

The Chairman of AMATO, Chief Remi Ogungbemi, explained that the taskforce and other security operatives established by the government had formed a cartel to extort truckers, saying that they would not pass trucker, who refused to pay, no matter his personality.

He said: “The extortion by NPA and other security agencies, who claim to be controlling traffic on the road, is the cause of the impediment we are experiencing daily along the port access road.”

Solution

Worried by this development, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said in Abuja that the manual being introduced was aimed at fostering an enabling environment for domestic and foreign port users.

Besides the benefit of improved efficiency in the operations of the nation’s seaports, he explained that an effective implementation of innovative ideas in the port sector would rapidly change the narrative, the perception and the ranking of Nigeria in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International.

He noted: “One solution developed to address the vulnerabilities in the port system is the Process Manual on Port Operation. The manual is aimed at fostering an enabling environment for domestic and foreign port users.

“An effective, successful systemic intervention in the port sector will rapidly change the narrative, the perception and the ranking of Nigeria in the CPI. The Process Manual on Port Operations is expected to be one of the key indicators for the effective implementation of Executive Order 01 issued essentially to promote transparency and efficiency in the business environment, and designed to facilitate the ease of doing business.”

Osinbajo added that the fight against corruption was one of the priorities of this administration, saying that since 2015 government had invested time and resources to ensure that corruption is curbed.

Even after substantial gains have been attained in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, the vice president noted that Nigeria’s ranking under certain indices in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI) was yet to show an improvement commensurate to the efforts of the government, saying that the analysis of the CPI further revealed that the ports were primary points of interface between the country and the business community, whether domestic or international.

The Vice President said: “Process manual is a step by step trajectory of processes at the ports. It outlines the actors and timelines for each process; it guides the user by highlighting all required documentation, payments, timelines, and the responsible agencies.

“The process manual is expected to ensure predictability, promote transparency and accountability; reduce corruption in port processes; eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks faced by port users and reduce the opportunity for illegal demands in the ports. It is expected that the Manual will be reviewed and updated as issues and developments emerge.”

Also, the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, said that all agencies under the ministry would ensure vigorous implementation in the interest of the country.

On her part, the Head of the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reform (TUGAR), Lilian Ekeanyanwu, said that the initiative was a pilot in the new trajectory of evidence-based response to issues of corruption.

Last line

The Federal Government should address the challenges of corrupt practices among its officials saddled with the responsibilities of implementing and enforcing it various policies in the port system.

