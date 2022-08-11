News

Port Decongestion: FG launches inland dry ports operational manual

To decongest seaports across the country, the Federal Ministry of Transportation in partnership with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council have launched an operational manual for Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Minister of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo, who spoke at the launch, said the move will decongest the seaports and bring shipping and port services closer to the importers and exporters. Sambo, who was represented by Director Inland Transport Services, Mr Matthew Ayarugba, added that IDPs will check rural- urban drift, generate revenue for the Federal Government and boost the nation’s economy. He added that the operational manual on IDPs covers container import and export by rail; import and export by truck, Customs control and empty container storage. The minister, who also described the operational manual as a roadmap for the implementation of the Inland Dry Ports scheme in line with international best practices, urged participants to utilise the operational manual to enhance their productivity.

 

Our Reporters

