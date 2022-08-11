Port Decongestion: FG launches inland dry ports operational manual

To decongest seaports across the country, the Federal Ministry of Transportation in partnership with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council have launched an operational manual for Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Minister of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo, who spoke at the launch, said the move will decongest the seaports and bring shipping and port services closer to the importers and exporters. Sambo, who was represented by Director Inland Transport Services, Mr Matthew Ayarugba, added that IDPs will check rural- urban drift, generate revenue for the Federal Government and boost the nation’s economy. He added that the operational manual on IDPs covers container import and export by rail; import and export by truck, Customs control and empty container storage. The minister, who also described the operational manual as a roadmap for the implementation of the Inland Dry Ports scheme in line with international best practices, urged participants to utilise the operational manual to enhance their productivity.
Buhari pledges $3m for take-off of AU humanitarian agency
President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to donate the sum of $3 million on behalf of the country for the take-off of the African Union Humanitarian Agency. President Buhari made the pledge on Friday at the 16th African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government on Humanitarian Crises in African and Pledging […]
Reps urge FG, Niger govt to secure release of 136 abducted Tegina students
…want drones deployed in state The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Federal Government to liaise with the Niger State Government to secure the immediate release of 136 students abducted from Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. The Reps also urge all security agencies to deploy drones and helicopters in […]
Lender grows half year profit by 44%
Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier non-interest (Islamic) bank, has recorded an increased profit from N814.3 million in half year 2019 to N1.171 billion 2020, signifying 43.87 percent increase. The bank’s latest finance position is contained in its half year result ended June 30, 2020 and submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The N1.171 […]
