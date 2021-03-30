Port Hacourt Refinery’s rehab: Trust deficit as albatros

The approval of $1.5 billion by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the rehabilitation of the 210,000 barrels per day capacity Port Harcourt Refinery has generated various reactions. ADEOLA YUSUF, who takes another look at the issue, reports how trust deficit in the industry impacted the way many perceived the move

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, last Thursday, rose in defense of the $1.5 billion approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Before this, barrage of criticisms had greeted the move described by many as another drain pipe. All the arguments put forward by many, including economists, petroleum engineers and politicians, centred on trust deficit in the sector.

As at the last count, billions of dollars was said to have been expended on the same installation in the past, and many who have been affected by the sour taste experienced with past government officials, including past group managing directors of NNPC, wondered what difference a Kyari is bringing to the narrative.

Putting issues in perspectives

Kyari had described the recently approved rehabilitation exercise of the Port-Harcourt refinery as a worthy undertaking embarked upon after diligent consideration and in strict adherence to industry best standards.

Speaking to reporters at NNPC Towers, Abuja, Kyari stated that in arriving at the decision to award the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract to Tecnimont spA. of Milan, Italy, after a competitive bidding process, the Corporation observed an unprecedented level of transparency and due diligence, which consists of a governance structure and tender process that included key independent external stakeholders: Ministry of Finance, Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

He explained that in terms of outlook and job scoping, the rehabilitation project was different from the routine Turn-Around Maintenance, which was last carried out on the refinery 21 years ago.

Many years of TAM neglect

Kyari explained that unlike TAM, which should normally be executed every two years but was neglected for many years, the rehabilitation project would involve comprehensive repairs of the plant with significant replacement of critical equipment and long lead items to ensure the integrity of the plant on the long term.

On financing for the project, the NNPC helmsman said that African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), as a reliable lender, had agreed to raise $1 billion towards the rehabilitation project, adding that a credible and capable lender like Afreximbank would never agree to put such huge amount of money where there would be no value.

The GMD dismissed the contention by critics that the $1.5 billion approved for the rehabilitation of the refinery was enough to build a new one, stressing that a new refinery would cost the nation between $7 billion and $12 billion and that such funds were not available now. He noted that having learnt from the failure of previous models, NNPC would adopt the Operate & Maintain (O&M) model as a strategy in the execution of the rehabilitation project, which is also one of the key requirements by the lender.

On the choice of Tecnimont SpA as the contractor to handle the project, he explained that the company was a representative of the Original Refinery Builder (ORB) and is one of the top 10 global Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) contractors in refineries, adding that it had requisite experience in similar jobs across the globe.

He said the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) and Kellogg, Brown & Root (KBR) were acting as NNPC engineering consultants to the project with support from Wood Mackenzie to ensure that the project is delivered on schedule, with in budget and at the right quality.

Commenting on the propriety of spending so much to repair an old refinery when it could easily be sold off, the GMD explained that the refinery is a strategic national asset, which should not be sold off just like that.

Poor state of refineries

Despite processing no crude oil in June, 2020, Nigeria’s three refineries still cost the country N10.23 billion in expenses, a report published by NNPC showed. NNPC says the three refineries, located in Warri, Port-Harcourt and Kaduna, processed no crude because of the rehabilitation works being carried out on them.

The Port-Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (PHRC) has the capacity of producing 210,000 barrels per day, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (KRPC) can produce 110,000 barrels per day, while the Warri Refining Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC) has a 125,000 barrels per day production capacity.

In June 2020, the Corporation’s three refineries processed no crude and combined yield efficiency is 0.00 per cent, owing largely to on-going rehabilitation works at the refineries.

There was no associated crude plus freight cost for the three refineries since there was no production, but operational expenses amounted to ₦10.27 billion. This resulted in an operating deficit of ₦10.23 billion by the refineries, according to the report.

Warri Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded an operating deficit of N2.68 billion, Port-Harcourt Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded an operating deficit of N2.76 billion while Kaduna Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded the highest operating deficit of N4.79 billion.

The declining operational performance, which the group said is “attributable to the on-going withrevamping of the refineries are expected to further enhance capacity utilization once completed.

Incessant hike in fuel prices

The poor state of the refineries has led to crude for product swap deals and heavy dependence on importation of petroleum products to meet local consumption. It has become routine for Nigerians to be burdened with increases in the cost of living without commensurate increases in wages and salaries.

Thus, situation often worsened by incessant hike in fuel price is itself rooted in the gross inefficiency of the refineries. The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry,

Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) had predicted that there would be tougher times ahead if the prices of the products keep going up. They warned that poverty would worsen, many businesses would collapse and the manufacturing sector would remain comatose.

Private investors’ interventions

The private investors are not left out in trying to proffer and provide solutions to the supply deficit caused by the poor states of government-owned refineries.

While Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has committed over $15 billion to the on-going construction of a 650,000 barrels per day capacity refinery in Lagos, flour and cement billionaire, Abdulsamad Rabiu’s BUA Group is to build a multi-billion dollar 200,000 barrel a day oil refinery in oil rich Akwa Ibom state.

That project will compete with the 650,000 barrels a day mega refinery being built by Dangote on the outskirts of Lagos.

Criticism over $1.5bn budget

Some Nigerians have protested the approval of $1.5 billion by the Nigerian government for the rehabilitation, declaring it as a wasteful investment of little or no economic value.

The resources, they said, should have been put into reviving the nation’s dilapidated infrastructure. Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Muda Yusuf, said sectors like power, security and railway would make meaningful use of $1.5 billion than rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery, which has, for years, undergone turn around maintenance without any impact on the nation.

According to him, the refinery should be sold to the private sector in their current state and allow same to bring the facility alive. Chief Martin Onovo, a petroleum engineer and one-time presidential aspirant under the banner of the National Conscience Party, said that the

current administration lacked integrity to bring the refinery alive. According to him, the $1.5 billion approved for the rehabilitation of the refinery is too much and leaves Nigerians wondering if government is contemplating building new refineries with $1.5 billion.

Chief Sunny Onuesoke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Delta State governorship aspirant, said Federal Government’s approval of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation was a waste of tax payers’ money.

He wondered what it would cost to build a new refinery that the Federal Government has to sink such into repairs alone, saying that government should sell the four refineries.

“Another rehabilitation? Why not sell off the old scraps that never worked and build new ones? Nigeria as a nation is a massive theater of comedy and waste of fund.

Since the past years, we have been reading about millions of dollars invested in rehabilitation or TAM of the refineries, but never heard they refined any fuel. In the past five years, the refineries have been producing just dust. It’s ridiculous for anyone to suggest that they will get it to 90 per cent production level if rehabilitated.

Nigerians should see this new approval for what it is as another waste of public fund,” he stated.

He suggested that government should sell all the four refineries and use the fund to build one new refinery that will serve the nation efficiently instead of continuous waste of fund in the four refineries under the guise of rehabilitation or TAM.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, had approved the sum of $1.5 billion. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said the rehabilitation would be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months. He said the contract was awarded to an Italian company, Technimont SPA, an expert in refinery maintenance.

He explained that the funding had three components from NNPC, internally generated revenue (IGR), budgetary allocation provisions and Afreximbank.

Last line

None of those, who argued against the $1.5 billion approved for the refinery, said it was wrong to rehabilitate the government asset, particularly when it would help stand against the looming monopoly of Dangote refinery and others. What is glaringly fueling the criticism is the trust deficit in the system.

Therefore, Kyari, who has demonstrated accountability and transparency through unprecedented publishing of audited account and other financial records of NNPC, should do more to convince many, who still doubt promises of government in the

