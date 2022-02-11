Port Harcourt disco introduces model to boost electricity in 4 states

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) says it has introduced a new business model to ensure steady electricity supply to users/consumers in its area of coverage. The company’s franchise states are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers. PHED Managing Director, Dr. Henry Ajagbawa, disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, John Anonyai. According to Ajagbawa, the new service models are tagged Maximum Demand (MD), Non-maximum Demand Post-Paid Customer (PP) and Pre-paid Metered Customers (PPM). He said: “This new business model will be delivered on a six-region structure with three product managers and commer-cial officers supported by several linesmen. The new structure replaces the existing zonal structure to enable quick wins as well as produce smart goals in an evolving business environme “So, aside from the increase of electricity needs of our valued customers, the new model will meet the challenging dynamics in our business operating environment.” Ajagbawa, who expressed optimism that the new model would drive performance while monitoring PHED’s operations at product level, added that PHED adopted the new plans as part of its desire to become the number one electricity distribution company in the country.
