Port Harcourt: Explosion displaces over 200 persons, destroys houses

A fire outbreak that led to an explosion has displaced scores of people and destroyed houses in Elekahia Community in Port Harcourt, creating panic and confusion in the area. The fire, which also destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira, according to a resident of the area, who identified himself as Mike, was allegedly caused by a resident who stored locally refined kerosene, also known as kpofire in local parlance. He said that it was the storage area of the illegally refined kerosene that the explosion took place, which he noted was the reason why the fire spread very fast and was difficult to put off.

He added: “The fire took everybody by surprise. It was the explosion that created the panic, because this area is known for its peace and security. “But when the explosion occurred, people started running helter skelter, because some people thought that a bomb had exploded. “This fire destroyed a lot of things in this area. Some of us could not even bring out a single property.

This festive season has turned to sadness for us.” He also said that some of the residents of the affected buildings were not at home when the fire started, adding that there are also tenants who travelled to their villages that don’t really know the magnitude of the fire. Some of the residents lamented the inability of the fire service to make their impact felt during the fire, noting that fire fighters came but went back instead of using their hose to work.

