Metro & Crime

Port Harcourt: NEMA begins assessment of religious stampede

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja Comment(0)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq says the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun assessment of the stampede which occurred in Rivers State at the weekend.

Thirty-one worshippers lost their lives and many others injured during a stampede at a religious event held at the Port Harcourt Polo Club while rushing to get giveaways during a church programme.

Minister Umar Farouq expressed sadness at the disaster and said that NEMA was already on ground to assist in recovering bodies and taking survivors to hospital for treatment.

“Immediately we heard of the stampede, NEMA swung into action through the State SEMA and other immediate respondents including the police, to rescue the injured and those trapped in the stampede.

“Efforts are being made immediately to provide relief for the injured after NEMA’s assessment. We thank other rescue agencies of the Federal Government who assisted in rescue operations at the stampede site and send our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Rivers State as well as families of the victims.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of the dead,” Umar Farouq stated.

The church programme, titled ‘Shop for Free,’ was organised by a church to help the less privileged get gifts and other food items for free.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police indict HEDA boss over Adoke’s forgery petition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chairman of the HumanandEnvironmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, has been indicted of falsehood and cyberstalking in the probe of an allegation that an e-mail and phone conversation attributed to Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke, former attorney-general of the federation, was forged. Suraju was indicted by an investigation carried out by the Inspector-General of Police […]
Metro & Crime

Cultists kill three in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

Residents of Awka, Anambra State yesterday woke up to witness the killing of at least three people by suspected rival cult groups.   This was despite the operations of the state Joint Task Force on Security, which in the last one week has been hunting the gunmen who have been killing policemen and other security […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Passengers flee as hoodlums sack motor park

Posted on Author Ola James

Property and other valuables believed to worth millions of Naira were yesterday razed at Oleh Motor Park, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State by suspected tricycle riders. When the New Telegraph visited the park, some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were seen around the burnt building and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica