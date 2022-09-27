Sports

Port Harcourt ready for SouthSouth kickboxing tourney

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 2022 South-South Kickboxing Championship tagged “Battle of the Mangrove season 5, would hold from today to October 2, 2022, at the Renew Empire Entertainment, Sports and Tourism Centre, Port Harcourt, the River state capital.

The Championship which is in conjunction with the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria(KBFN), is sponsored by Engr. Gospel Obolo, a South-South representative on the KBFN executive board and former Vice president of the federation according to the Kickboxing Secretary General, Mr. Olalekan Faseesin.

Mr. Faseesin further disclosed that the federation will capitalize on the opportunity provided to honour the sponsor, Engr. Gospel Obolo, with a distinguished award for his consistency in sponsoring the Championship over the years.

A position also collaborated by Mr. Okon Wilson Godwin, the president of the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria who was recently elected to the executive board of the African Kickboxing Confederation.

Meanwhile, all intending fighters have been advised to arrive at the venue of the Championship on Sept 27 ahead of the Sept 28 weigh-in date as late registration will not be entertained

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NFF mourns as former Eagles’ Media Officer dies

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the death of the former Super Eagles media officer, Ben Alaiya. Alaiya was the media officer of the national team between 2011 and 2015 before he was replaced by Toyin Ibitoye. He served under the late Stephen Keshi who was the coach of the team during thetimeandwasabackroom staff when […]
Sports

Athletes hail return of sports

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Top track and field athletes in the country have hailed the return of sports in the country after the Presidential Task Force announced the return of noncontact sports in Nigeria over the weekend.   Some of the athletes who spoke with New Telegraph said they are happy that they will be returning to participate in […]
Sports

Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships

Posted on Author Reporter

…as organisers scramble to fix US visa issues for Eugene Tokyo has been selected as host city for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, the sport’s governing body announced on Thursday a day before this year’s event begins in Eugene, Oregon a year later than planned due to Covid-19. The event will return to the site […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica