Port Harcourt ready for SouthSouth kickboxing tourney

The 2022 South-South Kickboxing Championship tagged “Battle of the Mangrove season 5, would hold from today to October 2, 2022, at the Renew Empire Entertainment, Sports and Tourism Centre, Port Harcourt, the River state capital.

The Championship which is in conjunction with the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria(KBFN), is sponsored by Engr. Gospel Obolo, a South-South representative on the KBFN executive board and former Vice president of the federation according to the Kickboxing Secretary General, Mr. Olalekan Faseesin.

Mr. Faseesin further disclosed that the federation will capitalize on the opportunity provided to honour the sponsor, Engr. Gospel Obolo, with a distinguished award for his consistency in sponsoring the Championship over the years.

A position also collaborated by Mr. Okon Wilson Godwin, the president of the Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria who was recently elected to the executive board of the African Kickboxing Confederation.

Meanwhile, all intending fighters have been advised to arrive at the venue of the Championship on Sept 27 ahead of the Sept 28 weigh-in date as late registration will not be entertained

