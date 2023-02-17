Port Harcourt Refinery: Confusion as FG derails oil production take-off

After series of promises that the Rehabilitated Port Harcourt refinery would commence operation in the first quarter of 2023, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has declared it will now start production in the second quarter of the year. This would be the third time the operational date would be shifted from December 2022 to first quarter and now second quarter. The rehabilitation of the refinery cost the country $1.5 billion. The Federal Government had earlier announced that thecommencementof operations at the 60,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt refinery had been shifted from December 2022 to the first quarter of this year.

In September last year, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who was speaking after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, had promised Nigerians that the country’s biggest refinery would become functional by December 2022. The Group Managing Director, NNPCL, Mele Kyari,

had said: “The promise was to start the fuel plant, which is the 60,000 bpd component of this activity by the last quarter of 2022, but it is not practical. So, we will start it off in the first quarter of 2023, otherwise every other process is going on.” Sylva, who concurred with Kyari that the refinery would begin work before March, explained that the government had continued to buy stakes in most privately owned refineries in the country because of the need to ensure the nation’s energy security. Also, during a one-day facility tour of the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Sylva assured that the Federal Governmentremainscommitted to making the refinery work. He added that with the rate at which rehabilitation work was ongoing at the refinery, Nigeriawouldberefining her crude oil soon.

“We are committed to completing this project on schedule. “I have extracted that commitment from the project manager that this project is going to go as scheduled and that by first quarter of next year, at least 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day would be delivered to Nigerians from the Port Harcourt Refinery.” Disclosing the new development yesterday at a workshop, with the theme: “Understanding Our National Oil Company Post- Petroleum Industry Act,” in Abuja, NNPCL’s Executive Vice President, Danladi Inuwa, said this in Abuja, said: “We are working to revamp our refineries, for instance, the Port-Harcourt refinery will be functioning by the second quarter of 2023, the area five of the refinery will be functioning. Also, Warri and Kaduna refineries will have been signed on a quick rehabilitation to refine our petroleum product in the country.”

He also reaffirmed that contracts for the quick rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries had been awarded. He stated that the commencement of operations od the nation’s refineries will reduce the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel and increase dependence on natural gas. According to him, NNPCL, after becoming a limited liability company, has invested enormously in infrastructure and activated many corporate responsibility initiatives to invigorate development and ensure energy security.

