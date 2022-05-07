Port Harcourt to host Hotel Managers’ Conference 2022

The Central Organising Committee of this year’s Hotel Managers’ Conference has announced Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State, as the new host of the event that was earlier scheduled to hold in Lagos between July 14 and 15. According to the committee, the change in venue was necessity by the urgency to respond to the market needs and a discerning overwhelming interest from the South East and South South region where hospitality business is fast gaining ground, with new hotels springing up fast. According to the committee: ‘‘The resolution was reached after the long consideration of the majority appeal and South-East, South- South readiness to meet up with all the conditions of hosting HMC, the annual gathering of hotel managers across Africa. We hereby announce that PH Rivers State will host the 4th edition of Hotel Managers’ Conference between July 14 and15, 2022.’’

The two days conference, according to the committee, is not another talk shop but a platform devoted to educating, informing and training operators on the various aspects of the hospitality business and trending issues in order to equip them with the right tools for scaling up their operations.

