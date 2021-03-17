Port Health lacks logistics to board vessels

Nigerian Port Health Services (NPHS) at the Lagos Ports Complex (LPC) has said that it has become difficult to discharge its responsibilities promptly. The service noted that its officials were walking from one vessel berth to another at Lagos Port Complex (LPC) in the process of discharging their official duties. It stressed that the long trekking stemmed from failure by shipping agents to provide means of transportation for the personnel, saying the men sometimes have to trek 14 berths to carry out their official assignment.

The head of NPHS at the Lagos Ports Complex, Mr. Abisola Adeyemi Olokodana, an assistant director, told the implementation team of Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM) during a working visit to the agency, that the laborious exercise over the years had affected the psyche of the officials. Olokodana complained that transportation to the quay apron had been the major challenge affecting officers of the service at the seaport. He noted that officials of shipping agents were not reliable and efficient on the transportation of personnel to vessels at berth. He said that personnel of the service spent close to 30 minutes on board vessels at berth to carry out their examinations and inspection.

