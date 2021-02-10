Port investors mull training, technical support pact with NIMASA

The executive officers of the Port of Antwerp International have said that they would partner with the Nigerian maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the areas of training, technical support and cooperation.

The executive officers stressed in Lagos during a meeting with Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, that Belgium was interested in the National Maritime Transport Policy (NMTP) being developed by Nigeria for windows of investment opportunity.

Jamoh said there were huge opportunities for investment in wreck removal and recycling, saying that that the Federal Government was planning a coordinated wreck removal policy to drive investment in the area.

Its Head, Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, noted in a statement that the Managing Director of APECAntwerp/ Flanders Port Training Centre and Port of Antwerp International, Mr. Kristof Waterschoot, and Director at Port of Antwerp International, Mr. Mario Lievens, also explained that they were in Nigeria to promote new partnership opportunities, especially in the area of training.

Waterschoot and Lievens, who hosted Jamoh at the Nigerian Belgian Chamber of Commerce, Onikan, Lagos, said their mission was to discuss projects of interest, including inland ports, and to strengthen the relationship between the Port of Antwerp and NIMASA, particularly in the areas of training, technical support and cooperation.

They noted that the proposed NMTP was being watched as it unfolded to see how Belgium could come in with investments. Waterschoot, who observed that the business climate in Nigeria could be difficult, said Belgium believed in Nigeria, adding that there was hardly any country without its peculiar difficulties.

