News

Port operator to launch electronic platforms for service delivery

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and concessionaire of Terminal C, Tin Can Island Port, Apapa, is set to launch e-payment and e-billing platforms for efficient service delivery at seaport. Also, it added that with huge investment in the acquisition of more technological infrastructure, the terminal would meet the expectations of its customers. Despite the harsh business terrain occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, terrible state of the port access roads and some other hurdles, the company noted that it had recorded impressive performance in 2020, saying it has also set a target of 300,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) for its 2021 business year.

According to John Jenkins, managing director of the company, the target, though ambitious was achievable in view of its impressive 2020 performance. Its Officer, Corporate Communications, Philips Olawunmi Ojo, stressed that in 2020, the terminal recorded an increase of 12,153 TEUs to cap at 242,195 TEUs as against 2019’s figure of 230,042 TEUs. The full import figure rose from 109,367 TEUs in 2019 to 122,243 TEUs while the export of empty containers also witnessed an increase from 94,041 TEUs in 2019 to 96, 605 TEUs in 2020.

