Port regulator seeks law to address inadequate funding

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has stressed the need to review its enabling Act by the National Assembly (NASS) in order to address inadequate funding. The council’s source of funding is the payment of two per cent of the seven per cent from the Port Development Levy collected at the ports.

The Executive Secretary, NSC, Emmanuel Jime, explained that the two per cent received from the port development levy was inadequate for the council to implement its mandate.

He noted that the review had become imperative to enable the ports NSC be able to carry out its statutory regulations better. Jime explained that the review would address the current challenges of lack of power of enforcement as the ports economic regulator.

The executive secretary disclosed that poor funding had made it difficult to carry out certain activities such as the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT), adding that expanding the scope to other ports had not been possible because of necessary logistics. Jime was worried about the National Transport Commission (NTC) bill, saying there was doubt if the assent by President Muhammadu Buhari would still be possible. According to him, NTC bill had been passed by the Senate three times but the President declined the assent twice.

When passed, it is expected that the NSC would transmute into a commission with more powers to regulate the entire transport industry except the aviation industry. He regretted that the Omnibus bill which provision covers some NSC functions that could strengthen the ports economic regulator was dropped in view of expectations that the NTC bill being processed would cover the council when passed. Jime noted that this development had affected the council in the aspect of sanctioning erring service providers.

He explained that it was for this reason that the NSC had to enter into Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to cover areas where it suffered limitations. Recall that FCCPC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NSC to ensure that operators and consumers are fairly treated in the industry.

Babatunde Irukera, FCCPC’s Chief Executive Officer, at the ceremony in Abuja, had said that the move would remove bottlenecks and increase effective commerce in the industry. He expressed optimism that the agreement would soon be operational. “For us, consumption is as much about pricing as it is with disposable income and with satisfaction,” he said.

“People are likely to purchase again if they are satisfied and if there is enough money to purchase again, so we are partners in making sure that consumers are treated fairly. “We share the view that shippers are entitled to fair recompense for the work and service they provide and by the same token, they share the view that the interim payers or the ultimate payers for the service they provide are also entitled to a fair value, for money proposition.

“Our work is to find that balance, make sure commerce increases and ensure there are no bottlenecks to commerce. “We will also ensure that those in the business themselves are not bottlenecks to fairness to the citizens of this country.’’

Jime, on his part, alao said: “Cost-effectiveness is the key element of how services are delivered and when competition is properly monitored and consumers protected, it impacts costs.” “We are sector regulators, we have a common interest, and we have to engender a common understanding,” Jime said.

