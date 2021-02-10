Metro & Crime

Port security intercepts 105.5kg cocaine at Tin-Can Port

Security operatives have intercepted about 105.2 kilograms of cocaine at Josepdam Terminal, Tin- Can Island Port, Lagos.

 

The drugs were discovered on Monday during a routine discharge of bulk sugar at the terminal.

 

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tin-Can Island Command, Mr. Uche Ejesieme, said the seizure was made when the terminal operators noticed two bags of substances in a hopper used to discharge sugar from MV Spar Corpio into waiting trucks in the terminal.

 

He said: “The bags were recovered by the terminal security operatives, who now invited the Port Security Officer (PSO) to the port manager to report the developments, without recourse to the Customs.

 

“However, we understand that the substances have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). In this circumstance, it is only the NDLEA that can give further details on this issue.”

 

In 2016, the NDLEA discovered 214.7kg wrapped in eight bags each with 25 pieces at the port. Ejesieme, said the cocaine was concealed with a soft container originated from New Zealand

