Metro & Crime

Port security intercepts 105.5kg cocaine at Tin-Can Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Security operatives have intercepted about 105.2 kilograms of cocaine at Josepdam Terminal, Tin- Can Island Port, Lagos.

 

The drugs were discovered on Monday during a routine discharge of bulk sugar at the terminal. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tin-Can Island Command, Mr. Uche Ejesieme, said the seizure was made when the terminal operators noticed two bags of substances in a hopper used to discharge sugar from MV Spar Corpio into waiting trucks in the terminal.

 

He said: “The bags were recovered by the terminal security operatives, who now invited the Port Security Officer (PSO) to the port manager to report the developments, without recourse to the Customs.

 

“However, we understand that the substances have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

 

In this circumstance, it is only the NDLEA that can give further details on this issue.”

 

In 2016, the NDLEA discovered 214.7kg wrapped in eight bags each with 25 pieces at the port. Ejesieme, said the cocaine was concealed with a soft container originated from New Zealand.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos: One killed, others injured as rival NURTW members clash

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

One person was r e p o r t e d l y killed when two factional members of the National Union of Road Transport Union (NURTW) clashed over ticketing at Idumota, Lagos Island on Monday.   It was learnt that the clash was between Kunle Poly boys and loyalists of a member of the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Buraimoh, dies

Posted on Author Reporter

    A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe Constituency II, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh is dead. Confirming his death, Hon. Sanni Ganeey Okanlawon from Kosofe Constituency 1, wrote on Facebook “ONE DEATH TOO MANY, TUNDE BURAIMOH, Sun re o”. He was the Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy […]
Metro & Crime

Ghanaian: How my child was abducted by his father, taken to Anambra

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

In 2016, Udoka Ezeimo travelled to Ghana for business and met Miss Magdalene Hackman. They were attracted to each other and a relationship began. Along the line, Hackman got pregnant and thought of aborting it to avoid causing friction in the relationship. She recalled that when she told Ezeimo of her situation, he begged her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica